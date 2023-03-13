Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Insider Kyle Steven Brown Purchases 3,646 Shares

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $632,579.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. 1,705,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trinity Capital had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.82 million. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -185.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 747,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 78,637 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 681,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

