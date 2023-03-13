TRON Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.72 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and $463.03 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012490 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006190 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003953 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001939 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,277,128,895 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.