Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.