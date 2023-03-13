Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.