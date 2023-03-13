Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

