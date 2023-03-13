Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.