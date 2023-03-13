Truvestments Capital LLC Has $110,000 Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,684,000. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 870,751 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 598,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,612,000 after buying an additional 410,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
ILPT opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $23.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
