Truvestments Capital LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.