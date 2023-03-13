Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $61,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

