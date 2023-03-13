Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 343 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 622.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

ZD opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

