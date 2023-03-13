TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TSS Price Performance
Shares of TSSI stock remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.73. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.71.
About TSS
