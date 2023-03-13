TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSSI stock remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.73. TSS has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

