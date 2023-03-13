TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.13) target price on the stock.
TTG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.25) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.71) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
TT Electronics Price Performance
Shares of LON TTG traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.13). The company had a trading volume of 280,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,423. The company has a market cap of £312.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.65). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.
TT Electronics Increases Dividend
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
See Also
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.