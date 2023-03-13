TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.13) target price on the stock.

TTG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.25) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.71) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of LON TTG traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.13). The company had a trading volume of 280,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,423. The company has a market cap of £312.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.65). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.17%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

