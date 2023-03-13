TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.25) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.71) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TT Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TTG traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.13). 280,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,423. The company has a market cap of £312.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 123.40 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

