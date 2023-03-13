Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Up 13.1%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.66. 12,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 55,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
TYRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $571.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
