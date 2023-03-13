Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.65

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 240635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

