U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.38% of U.S. Bancorp worth $227,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,686,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

