U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

