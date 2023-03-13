Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 78.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,596,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,076,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

