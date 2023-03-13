UBS Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €98.33 ($104.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €68.44 ($72.81) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($110.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.30. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

