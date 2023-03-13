UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €74.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday.

Siltronic Trading Down 0.3 %

FRA:WAF opened at €68.80 ($73.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.30. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a one year high of €153.20 ($162.98).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

