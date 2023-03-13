uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,793. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in uCloudlink Group by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

