UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 275,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 210,659 shares.The stock last traded at $55.67 and had previously closed at $77.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,977,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $914,600. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 608.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 453.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.