Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.14 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $181.12 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00025409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00340322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017442 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

