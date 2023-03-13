United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of UAL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.83. 10,714,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at United Airlines

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

