United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.60. United Airlines also updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.00)-$(0.60) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.31.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.83. 10,966,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,707,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,788,000 after acquiring an additional 680,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after acquiring an additional 428,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

