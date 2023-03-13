United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. CL King lowered United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $49.56.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

