United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

