United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.77.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.