United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

