United Services Automobile Association Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 779,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,605,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,185,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,016,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,226 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

