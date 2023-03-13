United Services Automobile Association Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,999 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.