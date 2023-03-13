United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,056 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

