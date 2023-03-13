United Services Automobile Association Sells 70,639 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,639 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

