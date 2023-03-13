Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 198,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of UVV stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 131,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,555. Universal has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

UVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

