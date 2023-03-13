Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises approximately 2.3% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Universal Display worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 191.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.56. 160,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,474. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

