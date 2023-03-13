Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 207,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of ULH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.56. 28,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,424. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $750.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $458.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 41.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

