Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Ur-Energy stock remained flat at $1.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.66. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

Insider Activity

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $416,866.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 120,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,638.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $416,866.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at $751,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,683 shares of company stock valued at $736,227. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 14,708,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 2,951,869 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,040,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 165,966 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 573,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,098 shares during the period. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

