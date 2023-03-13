USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
USA Compression Partners Price Performance
Shares of USAC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
