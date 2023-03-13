USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of USAC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,799. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

