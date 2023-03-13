Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ascent Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEA traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

