Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. 149,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.