Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,755 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.96. 60,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,025. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68.

