Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.33. 152,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

