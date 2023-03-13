Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 77.0% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock opened at $175.82 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $212.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 421,002 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the period.

