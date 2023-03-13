Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 77.0% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Performance
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock opened at $175.82 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $212.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.