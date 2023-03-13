Venus USDC Market Cap Hits $104.74 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.74 million and approximately $131.99 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00421456 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.89 or 0.28487684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02181818 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $113,662,435.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.