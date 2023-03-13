Venus USDC One Day Volume Tops $102.62 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.99 million and approximately $102.62 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02181818 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $113,662,435.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

