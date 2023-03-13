Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.51

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 84874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.