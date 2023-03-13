Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of VERBW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,641. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.