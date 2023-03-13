Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $22.26 on Friday. Veritex has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

