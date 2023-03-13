Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.67% from the stock’s previous close.
VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Verona Pharma Trading Up 4.4 %
VRNA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. 373,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.13. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $118,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $49,000.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
