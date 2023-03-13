Vertex’s (VERX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.11.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

